Share:

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said that he was shocked when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif named military leadership in a Pakistan Democratic Moment rally last month, BBC Urdu reported Friday.

Reflecting on PML-N supremo’s controversial statement to name military leadership in his Gujranwala speech, Bilawal said it was the former premier’s personal prerogative.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he is waiting for evidence by ex-PM to prove his allegations. Due to intensifying coronavirus situation, I am unable to meet the PML-N supremo. However, a formal discussion with Nawaz Sharif is required for complete details on this issue, he went on to say.

“We avoid such comments during public gatherings. No one person can be held responsible for bringing Imran Khan to power,” he said.

While reacting to Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb stated that whatever Nawaz Sharif had said in his speech during PDM rally was based on facts. Bilawal Bhutto’s statement shows his own point of view, she told

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that opposition attacked the national security of the country for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from PM Imran Khan. PML-N has misused the support of PPP. There is no future of PDM as it’s the party of only unemployed members, Shahbaz Gill added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Bilawal Bhutto has expressed dissatisfaction with Nawaz Sharif. PPP chairman’s statement shows divided narrative of PDM, he said.