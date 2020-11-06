Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of Shahzad Syed Qasim, Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources with the effect from November 4th, 2020. According to the notification, " In excercise of the powers coffered by rule 15(1)(g), read with item at serial number IA of Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shahzad Syed Qasim, from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources with effect from November 4th, 2020."