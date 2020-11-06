Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday the role of railways in the Naya Pakistan journey was "crucial".

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hassan Abdal Railway Station in Attock, PM Imran Khan said trains were a cheap and comfortable method to travel throughout the world.

"Railways are important because it's a commute for the poor and common people" of Pakistan, he said.

"For the first time, the biggest investment to Pakistan Railways is coming through the ML-1" or the Main Line 1, he added, referring to the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line.

The British-era railway station has been renovated and reconstructed after 127 years.

Speaking at the event, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said local resources were utilis\zed for the upgradation of the Hassan Abdal Railway Station.

"The ML-1 project is very important for the development of railways," Rashid added, noting that a reduction in the electricity tariffs for industries was "an important achievement of the government".

Earlier, the premier, accompanied by the railways minister, was briefed about the various facilities installed for the passengers' convenience.

Sheikh Rashid had previously reviewed the arrangements ahead of the premier's visit to inaugurate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, the reconstruction of which cost Rs300 million.

The station has been upgraded to a two-storey structure, with 24,502 square feet of covered area. The boundary of the railway station covering a total area of 101,610 square feet, including passengers’ facilities, was also improved.

In a briefing, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Syed Munawar Shah apprised the railways minister of facilities at the new structure.

Water plants and a new tube well have been constructed to provide clean and cold water to the passengers, while a 300 KV generator was installed for uninterrupted power supply at the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, Shah told Rashid.

A canteen and a cafe were set up near the waiting area, he added.