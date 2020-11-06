Share:

Rawalpindi - The police have arrested a total of 269 outlaws during a crackdown in Potohar Division and seized arms and ammunition and narcotics from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The crackdown was launched under supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said. He added police have registered cases against the criminals and started investigation.

According to him, police have rounded up 64 citizens from different places on charges of possessing illegal weapons and recovered one repeater, 58 pistols, one revolver, three knives and bullets.

Action against drug mafia led to arrest of some 93 peddlers and seized 36 kg opium, 41.86 kg charas, 815 alcohol and 1860 grams of heroin from their possession, he said adding that separate cases were registered against the drug peddlers.

The spokesman informed that police have overturned four gambling dens and arrested 18 gamblers besides recovering Rs104,880 cash, 23 mobile phones, one motorcycle and other stuff put on stake.

In a statement, SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali said police have been launching crackdown against criminals in the division round the clock to curb the crime.

He said strict action is being taken against the drug mafia. He said the prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and property of public.