Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Thursday said that he was proud of the strong bond of love and support between people of Pakistan and Bosnia.

He said this as Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, visited the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Bosnia & Herzegovina relations came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina and is proud of strong bond of love and support between the people of the two countries.

“Both discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical

expertise & joint ventures. The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region and pledged to further enhance the bilateral relations between both the brotherly countries,” said the ISPR press release.

It further said that earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour. Later, he laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was in Pakistan on a two-day official visit. He paid the visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.