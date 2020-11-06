Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has removed Deputy Commissioner Okara from his post and asked him to report to the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), giving additional charge of the post to Additional Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.

Similarly, AC (City) Depalpur has been removed on the complaints of corruption and poor cleanliness arrangements in Depalpur. Aurangzeb has been posted as new AC (City) while displeasure has been shown over the performance of Secretary C&W for the slow pace in repair and maintenance of Okara-Depalpur Road. The action has been taken in the wake of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar’s surprise visits to Okara and Depalpur on Wednesday last.

During the Chief Minister’s visit, some women buyers complained about non-availability of sugar and ghee. Similarly, some locals also submitted complaints about slackness in regular repair & maintenance of Okara-Depalpur Road.

In this regard, the CM has asked the government officers to adopt the policy of public service as no slackness will not be tolerated any more.

The sahulat bazaars, he said, had been set up to facilitate the citizens and public opinion was important feedback about the usefulness of this facility.