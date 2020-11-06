Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered constitution of a medical board to determine the age of Arzoo Fatima, a girl which was claimed to be converted and had married of her own free-will.

A bench of the high court consists of Justice K K Agha heard the case on Thursday. Arzoo Fatima and Ali Azhar, 44 were produced before the court. The girl repeated her statement in the court that she was 18 years of age. “According to documents your age is less of what you claims,” the bench remarked.

“A medical board will be constituted to determine and decide about your age,” the Justice said.

“I was not abducted by anyone,” Arzoo Fatima said and requested the court for permission to remain with her husband.

Documents reveal age is less of what Arzoo claims, bench remarks

Barrister Salahuddin appeared before the court in the case hearing on behalf of federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari.

The bench ordered constitution of a medical board to determine the age of the girl. “She should be sent for medical examination in the supervision of lady police,” the court ordered.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till November 09.

The parents of the girl have said that Arzoo Raza alias Arzoo Fatima, a 13-year-old Christian girl, was abducted and forced to convert and marry to a Muslim man Ali Azhar.