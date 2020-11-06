Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the federal authorities to remove the name of Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah’s aide on prisons and inter-provincial coordination Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani from the Exit Control List (ECL). A bench of the SHC gave this order on a petition moved by the PPP leader challenging the travel ban. He is facing charges of corruption and accumulating more assets than sources of his income justify. Jakhrani is named in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference and two inquiries. During a previous hearing, Jakhrani’s counsel had contended before the bench that the name of a person could not be placed on the no-fly list just on the premise that an inquiry was being carried out against him. “My client’s name was placed on the list over political victimisation”, he alleged. Former federal minister Jakhrani, currently a PPP MNA from Jacobabad, had denied the charges leveled by the anti-graft watchdog against him and termed these baseless and an attempt to politically victimise him. It may be mentioned that Aijaz Jakhrani has already acquired protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in these cases.