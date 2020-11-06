Share:

KARACHI - As many as twenty five visually impaired persons have been given jobs in different departments of Sindh government under the five percent job quota allocated for the differently able persons.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah handed over the offer letters to the visually impaired persons at a ceremony held at Sindh secretariat on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief secretary Sindh said that provincial government had ensured implementation of five percent job quota for the differently able persons.

The chief secretary said that the provincial government had been appointing the disabled persons in the government departments under the quota. “More appointments would be made under the quota and soon the applications would be invited through advertisements.”

Secretary General Administration Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Secretary Services Dr Saif ur Rehman, Secretary Implementation & Coordination and others were also present on the occasion.