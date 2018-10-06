Share:

Lahore - The preparations for hosting FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 are in full swing while the four-glass court is being installed at a local hotel to conduct the international event in a befitting manner.

On Friday, Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Sheraz Saleem along with Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan monitored the arrangements in progress here at a local hotel, which is now in custody of Pakistan Air Force in order to provide foolproof security to the visiting international as well as national players.

PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem will also brief the media about the arrangements as well as participating national and international players and other features of the international event here at the National Hockey Stadium today (Saturday) at 3:30 pm. The players will start gathering at the capital city of Punjab from today.

Sheraz told The Nation that matches of first two phases of the international event will take place at the Punjab Squash Complex while quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played in four-glass court at a local hotel.

“The event will roll into action from October 8 while it will conclude on October 12. In all, 24 players are placed in the main draw. The players of hosts Pakistan, England, Egypt, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong and Germany are taking part in the event,” he added.

Sheraz said that the first phase of the Punjab International Men and Women Championships will commence from October 13 while the finals will be played on October 17. “The men’s championship will be participated by players of hosts Pakistan, Egypt, Kuwait, England, Ireland, Malaysia and Germany while players of hosts Pakistan, Egypt, Iran and France will feature in the women’s event.”

The PSA secretary said that they will try their best to host all the international championships in a trend-setting manner in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation, Pakistan Air Force and sponsors FMC. “We are grateful to PSF and especially PAF for extending their all-out support and cooperation to make the events successful and remarkable. I hope Pakistan players will also give out their best and try to win laurels for the country in the international events being conducted at home soil.

“The credit goes to the Pakistan Squash Federation President, whose efforts have started bearing fruit and Pakistan has started conducting international squash events on a regular basis. It shows his sheer commitment and love for squash and also his wish of seeing Pakistan squash flourishing and ruling the squash world once again. Now it’s up to Pakistani players, who are being provided each and every facility and in return, it’s their responsibility to produce the best results for their country and win glories for it at international level,” Sheraz concluded.