Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi yesterday visited facilities of Malaysian Navy and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration with the Malaysian officials.

Admiral Zafar is on an official visit to Malaysia these days. During the visit, the Naval Chief visited various facilities of Malaysian Navy including Headquarters Western Fleet, Special Force Training Centre, Boustead Naval Shipyard, Malaysian Naval Air Arm and called on Commander Western Fleet & other field commanders, says a press release issued here by the Pakistan Navy.

Upon his arrival at the Headquarters Western Fleet in Lumut, Admiral Zafar was warmly received by Royal Malaysian Navy Western Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Dato’ Aris Adi Tan Bin Abdullah. Guard of Honour was also presented to him on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. A brief was also given to the Naval Chief on roles and tasks of Western Fleet Command. Chief of the Naval Staff also visited Special Force Training Centre and Naval Education & Training Command and called on heads of these institutes.

The Admiral then witnessed the facilities at the Centres and appreciated the quality of training.

Later, the Naval Chief visited Boustead Naval Shipyard in Lumut. Upon arrival at the Yard, the Admiral was received by head of the shipyard and was given a detailed briefing on the facilities at the shipyard. Thereafter, the Naval Chief visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at Boustead Naval Shipyard.

The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Malaysian Naval Air Arm, reviewed the Quarters Guard and various facilities at the HQ Naval Air Arm. It is expected that current visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and the two navies in particular.