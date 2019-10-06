Share:

The tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia is increasing day by day which has been further fuelled with attack on fuel reserves and the allegations levelled by Secretary State on Iran which are actually pushing both the countries into war.

I have stated on record that let Saudi and Iran not replicate the Iran-Kuwait War model as it would be destructive for both the countries. I feel that Saudi crown prince has given very calculative and wise statements saying that Saudi Arabia does not want war with any neighbour.

Being aware of some inner war capabilities of these countries I feel that in case of war, Israel will automatically be dragged in the war as Iran would hit all the close allies of USA and it could lead to Third World War. Unfortunately, the sufferings and miseries of war will again be faced by the Muslim countries and Israel cannot erect any wall to block the bombs pouring in Israel. I hope the world learns lesson from the conspiracy of self-engineered Pearl Harbor attack so that this region can avoid such engineered mode of wars.

Let us take a glance at the before and after developments of World War 2 to see where we were then and where are we driven now.

The world has been experiencing various geographic and political transformations as 2 World Wars and an uncountable number of proxy wars have been fought among the countries till today.

Wars are fought because very country wants dominance over other countries that are comparatively weak. The major reasons of war include political balances of power, religious or cultural reasons, land or resources or mainly over the arms conflict. The political leaders that go for war never realize that wars bring destruction and miseries for the nations as their infra structure is destroyed, numerous deaths and economy is paralyzed.

In World War I, Germany had lost their two important coal mines namely Alsace and Lorraine and their two ports (Danzig and Memel) as well because of which new countries were carved out like Poland, Czechoslovakia etc. Moreover, they had to pay war reparations of 6600 million pounds in a single installment. When Hitler came to power he disliked the treaty and invaded Poland which triggered the WorldWar II in 1939 and I hope the drone attack on the oil fields in Saudia or recent irresponsible acts of India may not become sensitive triggers of World War III.

Italy also under Mussolini extended support to Hitler because they felt they were not treated properly in the Paris peace conference after World War 1.The basic factors of igniting wars are the same In the world as two countries in war can suck other countries into such fiascos without realizing its fall backs.

We witnessed the fall of Hitler in the hands of west in World War 2 which changed the face of the world. It forced the nations to start designing strategies in addition to conventional war. The new strategies are now being transformed into hybrid war concepts.

The hybrid war strategy is a blend of conventional warfare, irregular warfare as well as cyberwar fare which include different methods to gain political interests either through diplomacy, law fare, fake news, foreign electoral interventions, propagandas or terrorist acts and destruction of economies etc.

Japan was the first one to have realized this fact and by acting smart, it adopted the best strategy by saying no to war rather focusing on to improve the economy and hence it emerged as economic tycoon. Japan decided in time not to indulge in the war politics.

Similarly China copies the same model and despite having the best war weapons they decided not to indulge in the war business but to do business and protect itself with its best diplomatic policies. The emergence of China as second best economy of the world, its impressive development in the sector of IT and its appearance as one of the influential world force is not being digested by the West.

The world is witnessing a Cold War and exchange of unpleasant words developing more distrust between USA& China. It could incite further bad taste between the two countries and its trickling effects are indirectly effecting the entire world.

North Korea has come with nuclear capability and its behavior is unique as its playing hide and seek with USA. It is another pressing point of irritation for USA. We are watching a game of mild displeasures more often and it looks as of the North Korean young leader Kim Jong Un is trying to tease Donald Trump.

This Mid- East South Asian Spring facilitated against Muslim world will be conspired & facilitated by PM Modi, his RSS coupled with ISIS.

The alliance is in making especially the recent statement of PM Modi on 22nd September from Houston USA to show his resolve to fight with Islamic terrorists is a witness to it. The irony is that the person who belongs to the known terrorist organization; RSS has the audacity to talk about fighting Islamic terrorists.

The writer is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”. He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter @Senrehman

malik