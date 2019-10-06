Share:

Lahore - PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that despite being custodian of country’s treasury thrice as the prime minister, Nawaz Sharif had not been found guilty of a single dime of corruption in public money, yet he had been languishing in jail for a year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PML-N central spokesperson said that all PML-N leaders, the companions of Nawaz Sharif, were suffering behind bars without even a proper allegation of corruption in the exchequer. All these individuals are being punished only for their unrelenting support for Nawaz Sharif and their untiring service for the people of Pakistan.

Today all these dedicated public servers are prisoners of their principles. Condemning the imprisonment of political leaders without any proof and due legal process, she said that these scary tactics could not make them back-off from their support for Nawaz.

“NAB’s bewildering allegation on Maryam Nawaz questions as why Maryam’s grandfather gave her rightful share from ancestral property. After being held on such fictitious charges for four months, she has now been behind bars for over two months. It does not make any sense whatsoever. Similarly Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Salman Rafiq, Miftah Ismail, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Kamram Michael are under trial without any evidence of corruption. None of them have been accused of corruption in public money,” Marriyum said.

The former information minister said, “Khawaja Saad Rafique brought Pakistan Railways back from the dead and has been imprisoned over private business transactions. Hamza Shehbaz has been locked up for five months without a dime of proven corruption. Kh Salman rid Punjab of the dangerous dengue and transformed the healthcare of the province without a single evidence of corruption and despite all that, he has been put behind bars for over a year over private business. Shahid Khaqan had been forced into jail over charges of abuse of power while there was not a single charge of corruption against him while he had been sitting in the prison for over 90 days. Rana Sanaullah was held in the most blatant and ridiculous act of political victimization, she claimed. Even after failure to produce any evidence against Sanaullah, he was being held prisoner for over 100 days.

Miftah Ismail had been imprisoned without even an established accusation. Yousaf Abbas’ greatest sin was that he was related to Nawaz Sharif and despite not holding any public office ever, he too was a victim of this vengeance and prejudice-fueled political victimization.”

Marriyum said Fawad Hassan Fawwad and Ahad Cheema were being grilled only because they refused to become false approvers against Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif and Imran-ul-Haq is facing the same fate for rejecting the same option against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said.

She slammed political victimisation campaign by the PTI regime and said that all these actions could not silence opposition. She criticised the shallow and petty tactics of denying food, bedding, legal rights to the imprisoned democrats and said the frustration and desperation of failures of the fascist and autocratic PTI had driven them insane. Such tactics could not and would not break spirits of the PML-N leaders not would they silence the opposition from exposing the disastrous PTI rule, she concluded.