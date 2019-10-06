Share:

RAWALPINDI - Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafique visited Adiala Jail and inspected various barracks and interacted with prisoners, informed sources on Saturday. Upon his arrival, the MNA was received by Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhry, Deputy Superintendent Malik Muhammad Akram and other senior officers, they said. According to sources, Shafique visited Adiala Jail and also inspected kitchen of prison, juvenile and women wards besides interacting with the inmates. He also witnessed the electrical, computer and tailoring classes being held under the aegis of Women Aid Trust Islamabad, sources said.

They added that the MNA asked the prisoners about the problems.

they are facing in the barracks and ordered the superintendent to resolve the maladies of inmates on priority basis. The MNA also examined the quality of food being served to the prisoners and appreciated the cleanliness maintained by the superintendent in the jail.