SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said that the government has been making all-out efforts to ensure early launch of “Naya Pakistan Scheme” in Sialkot.

The minister was addressing a meeting of the Board of Directors and management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) during a visit to Sialkot International Airport here.

Vice Chairman SIAL Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chairman Naya Pakistan Scheme Syed Zaigham Rizvi, Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sialkot Zulfuqar Ahsan Bhatti, Local PTI Leader Umer Dar, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Miss Marzia Saleem and SIAL’s Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza were also present at the occasion. The provincial minister assured that “Naya Pakistan Scheme” would soon be started in Sialkot to benefit the residents of the district.

He also lauded the spirit and enthusiasm of Sialkot exporters for successfully completing the mega project of Sialkot international airport purely on self-help basis.