LAHORE - Pakistan Development Squad thrashed Oman hockey team 7-0 in the last match to win the four-match hockey series 3-0 here at Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the match with keen interest. Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa, former PHF Chief Akhtar Rasool Chaudhry, a number of former Olympians and international players and fans.

Pak team won the first match 7-0 as Oman managed a 4-4 draw in the second match to much surprise of their fancied opponents. The home team restored edge by winning the third tie 4-0.

Oman team, being coached by former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman, is on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of its participation in the Asia Confederation being played from October 14 in Bangladesh.

Pak Development Squad comprising a group of upcoming promising players dazzled with skillful hockey and proved a superior opponent. Oman team struggled to match the speedy moves of their ever attacking opponents though their team management made few changes to pump up energy and life in attacks but failed.

The home side led all the four quarters of the play with commanding lead and continued its onslaughts to outsmart the touring side with ease and comfort.

Drag flicker Amjad Ali Khan crowed a hat trick to contribute lions share in teams success and Rizwan Ali, Sami ullah, Ali Aziz and Shan Irshad struck one goal apiece.

The green shirts converted their six goals on penalty corners, out of nine of the play, while one goal came in a field attack. Oman got two short corners of the play and wasted them with lifeless shooting.

Pakistan finished the first half with commanding 3-0 lead and were up 5-0 at the end of second session and made it 6-0 at the completion of third half of play. After the match, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar gave away the prizes to the members and officials of Pakistan and Oman teams. PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar presented a souvenir to Governor Punjab.

Governor Punjab said it is a good omen for the country’s sports that foreign teams have started visiting Pakistan. He the visit of the Oman hockey team is a step forward in the resumption of international hockey in Pakistan where security has improved a lot. “It is good to see Oman playing in Lahore where at the same time, Sri Lanka cricket team is also playing T20 matches and the visit of foreign teams will portray a soft image of Pakistan in the outer world besides motivating the other foreign teams to visit the country in near future,” he said. “Both Pakistan and Oman presented good hockey in todays match and we are delighted to host the Oman team in Lahore for a four match series. The visit of the Oman team will definitely be a big way of learning for them as Pakistan has a glittering past in hockey.”