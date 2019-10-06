Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Peoples Party (PPP) only demand to release their senior leaders from jails without plea bargaining.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that PML-N and PPP are holding anti-government movements to free former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari from prisons.

He further said that international community should take practical steps to resolve the long standing Kashmir dispute.

He said the people who try to cross the Line of Control should wait for the final call of Prime Minister Imran Khan otherwise it will create and affect the pious efforts of Pakistan for regional peace.

The federal minister said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood but Modi does not know about it.

He said despite deputing large number of army in the held valley, Indian occupation forces remained failed to suppress the Kashmiris.

Fawad Chaudhry also demanded the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to apologize over wrong information regarding start of Safar month.