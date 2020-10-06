Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized the need to ensure highest levels of readiness to respond effectively to the emerging threats.

Interacting with officers during his visit to Skardu and Gilgit on Tuesday, he appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions.

On his arrival at Skardu, Army Chief was briefed on latest situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed along Line of Control.

He also inaugurated state-of-the-art Software Technology Park in Gilgit, an initiative of Special Communication Organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Javed Bajwa said establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will cast a great impact on innovation and digitization.

The facility will help create environment for research in the fields of Information Technology and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth.

It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area.