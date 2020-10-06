Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday directed WAPDA to immediately take over the implementation responsibilities of Greater Karachi Supply Project (K-IV) and complete it within the shortest possible time. He also directed to develop action plans with clear deadlines for its execution on fast pace. The minister was chairing a meeting to discuss progress on Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) which was also attended by the WAPDA Chairman and other senior officials. The Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (Phase-1) was approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for supplying 260 MGD of water to Karachi metropolitan which is being taken up for implementation by the Federal Government as part of Prime Minister’s package for Karachi. Under the financing mechanism, the cost of the project was shared by the federal and provincial governments on the basis of 50:50 percent ratio.The project was being undertaken by the provincial government, however, the federal government has taken over the responsibility under an arrangement with the provincial government.

As a follow-up, Federal Minister Asad Umar wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister, stating that the federal government was keen in implementation of K-IV project, as well as other projects at the earliest and wanted to work with the Sindh government to expedite the matter. The Sindh CM reciprocated the sentiments.

Meanwhile chairing another meeting to review progress on implementation and institutional arrangements for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, the minister took briefing on the milestones achieved on SDGs.

It was informed that Pakistan has integrated the SDGs into its national development agenda. Task forces have been established in the national and provincial parliaments to review progress and facilitate legislative support for implementation.

Seven SDGs support units have been instituted at the federal and provincial levels to facilitate vertical and horizontal coordination among stakeholders. Pakistan has determined baselines and targets for all SDG indicators, and data collection tools have been modified to improve data availability.

Chief SDGs briefed the Planning Minister on implementation of SDGs in Pakistan, and progress on SDGs Index. He said that Pakistan has translated World Health Organisation’s guidelines on COVID19 in Braille and sign language to facilitate all segment of the society. SDGs goals and targets have also been translated in Braile and Sign language.

It was also noted that efforts are being made to bridge the data gaps for which surveys are being conducted by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The Planning Minister instructed to operationalize the National Economic Council (NEC) sub Committee on SDGs and directed to convene a meeting to set the priorities.