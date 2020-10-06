Share:

LAHORE - Number of taxes, particularly on provincial level should be curtailed to a minimum to support the businesses in the large interests of the economy.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry during meeting with the delegation of Builders & Developers led by Sheikh Amjad Manzoor here on Monday. They said that obstacles in doing businesses being faced by various sectors particularly construction need to be removed on priority basis in order to provide a favorable business environment to the business community. The LCCI president showed concerns with regard to vast commercial and residential land lying vacant due to coronavirus pandemic in construction activities and assured his full support to the builders and developers in highlighting their issues and problems. Mian Tariq Misbah also informed that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Help Desk would be established at LCCI very soon which would be extremely helpful for the business community especially Builders & Developers.