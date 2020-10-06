Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Waqas Ahmed Seth on Monday heard a bail petition filed by accused , who is charged along with his brothers in attacking his sister in law and her mother with acid in her paternal house.

The complainant was represented by Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel and Zeenat Muhib Kakakhel. The lawyers argued against the bail application saying that the accused attacked his sister in law Hina Bibi aged 20 with acid and burnt half her body and fled.

The lawyers of the accused put forward their plea that previously another co-accused namely Farman was also granted bail, thus maintaining the rule of consistency, Salman may also be granted bail. After hearing the arguments of lawyers chief justice Waqas Ahmed Seth dismissed the bail application of accused saying this offence is a scheduled offence and hence Anti Terrorism Court holds the jurisdiction to entertain the same and asked counsel of Salman to put up their case in anti terrorism court for further proceedings.

NAB approves investigations into illegal appointments in BoK

The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau on Monday gave approval for conducting investigations into illegal appointments in Bank of Khyber (BoK).

The board meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, the board okayed to review the proceedings of Malam Jabba case in light of the verdict of Peshawar High Court, said a NAB news release.