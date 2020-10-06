Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to address the problems of overseas Pakistanis including those in the Europe on priority basis.

In a meeting with Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar, Qureshi said overseas Pakistanis were Pakistan’s precious assets who had always open heartedly supported Pakistan in difficult times including in the wake of Covid-19.

The FM said Pakistan had launched economic diplomacy to apprise the foreign investors about investment opportunities in Pakistan and the government’s business-friendly policies.

He said several European countries were desirous to make investments in Pakistan as a result of Pakistan’s economic diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister said the government was striving to improve exports to cope with the adverse impact of coronavirus.

Meanwhile Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui also called on Foreign Minister Qureshi in Islamabad and discussed coronavirus situation in the country.

The Foreign Minister said the entire nation had contributed immensely for the welfare of weaker segments of the society.

He said the private welfare organizations worked alongside the government to help the poor and the labourers and distributed ration amongst them during difficult times of coronavirus.