Rawalpindi-Police launched a massive crackdown against criminals and drug peddlers in Rawal Division and held some 310 accused including proclaimed offenders during month of September, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

He said police recovered drugs, arms and ammunition, alcohol, mobile phones, kites, twines etc.

Following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the crackdown was launched against the outlaws under command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rai Mazhar, he added.

According to him, police have arrested as many as 63 outlaws and registered 59 cases against them on charges of possessing illegal weapons. Police also seized 1 Kalashnikov, four rifles, 56 pistols, one revolver, four knives and bullets from their possession.

He mentioned that police rounded up a total of 128 drug peddlers and seized 40 kg Charas and 453 litres of liquor from their possession besides filing 120 cases against the accused.

“As many as nine gambling dens were overturned by police and held 49 gamblers besides recovering Rs 149,940 cash, 38 mobile phones and other stuff from their possession,” the spokesman said.

He said during a crackdown against kite dealers and flyers, police held five accused and recovered 512 kites and 28 twines.

The spokesman said police have also netted a total of 63 proclaimed offenders of category A and B during action from various parts of district and registered cases against them.

Similarly, police held two persons on offences of giving refuge to the POs.

Talking to media men, SP Rai Mazhar said police would continue action against the drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders. He requested the public to pass on information with police about the drug peddlers so that police could root out menace of narcotics from the city.

Meanwhile, officials of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad arrested a cab driver on charges of raping a woman.