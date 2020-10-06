Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court yesterday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in the Park Lane and Thatta water supply references of the fake accounts case.

However, Zardari refused the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Judge Accountability Court Azam Khan called the witnesses against the accused persons on next date of hearing.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was present in the court along with other accused in the cases. All the accused were given the copies of charge sheets against them but they refused to accept the allegations.

In the Park Lane Reference, Asif Zardari, Iqbal Noori, Muhammad Hanif, Hussain Loai, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Tahi Raza, Mohammad Farooq, Sher Ali, Mohammad Saleem Faisal, Ahsan Raza, Syed Asif Ali, Zaheer Ismail have been indicted while Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Hassan Ali Memon, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Safdar Nawaz, Mohammad Ramzan, Siddique Suleiman, Zeeshan Hassan, Abdul Ghani, Asif Zardari and Nadeem Bhutto were indicted in the Thatta water supply reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accountability court had already indicted Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case in September.

The court adjourned the proceedings in the Park Lane Reference by calling National Accountability Bureau witnesses Nabeel Zahoor, Ahsan Aslam and Abdul Kabir and adjourned the hearing till October 20.

Zardari has been accused of being involved “in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.”

Meanwhile, the court also summoned the witnesses Imran Mahmood, Ali Raza and Tariq Munir in the Thatta water supply reference and adjourned the hearing till October 21.

The Thatta water supply reference pertains to illegal award of a contract by the Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta, to a private contractor, Harish & Co.

Strict security measures were taken at the judicial complex on Monday and a heavy contingent of Islamabad Police was deployed.