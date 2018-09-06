Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party leader and candidate for PK-74 in July 2018 election, Muhammad Ibrar Khalil was gunned down along with his nephew when unknown armed persons opened fire at their vehicle in Tehkal area of Peshawar on Wednesday.

Police said that Ibrar Khalil was on way to home after attending funeral prayer in the area and when he reached Tehkal area his car was targeted by an unidentified motorcycle rider. As result, Ibrar Khalil and his nephew Arshad seriously injured and succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital.

Ibrar Khalil was an active party worker of Awami National Party and on the basis of his active politics he was awarded the party ticket in July 25 elections. He was runner-up after PTI candidate Pir Fida Mohammad and secured 8,260 votes in the race for the provincial Assembly. Police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the responsible persons but still clueless regarding the presence of armed assailants.