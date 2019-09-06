Share:

QUETTA - At least ten persons were injured in twin blasts at Khaizi Chowk near Western Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, the twin blasts occurred at Khaizi Chowk, leaving ten persons injured. The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital for medical aid.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Imam shot dead in Chaman

Unknown armed men shot dead prayer leader of a mosque at Killi Taki near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday. According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Sarwar was on way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. His body was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.