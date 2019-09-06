Share:

HAFIZABAD - The police, law enforcing agencies as well as armed forces were fully determined to maintain law and order and to take stern action against the disruptive elements.

Addressing District Peace Committee, Col. Talat Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiayani have called upon the masses to inculcate in them the lessons given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and martyrs of Karbala and imbibe the spirit of interfaith harmony, tolerance, forbearance and sacrifice. They said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) was for the glory of Islam and unity of Muslims. They said that the district and police administration have made fool proof arrangements to ensure peaceful atmosphere particularly on first ten days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Col. Talat Mahmood said that personnel of Pakistan Army would remain fully alert and stand by and would assist police and law enforcing agencies to protect the life and property of the masses in case of any emergency. He, however, called upon the members of the peace committee to keep vigilant eyes over the disruptive elements. The members of the peace committee have assured the visiting army officer and the district administration that they would maintain traditional interfaith harmony to avoid any untoward incident. The meeting was told that 8 processions would be taken in Tehsil Hafizabad and 4 in Pindi Bhattian on Friday, while ten in Hafizabad and 6 in Pindi Bhattian would be taken out on Muharram 6, twelve in Hafizabad and five in Pindi Bhattian on Muharram 7, nine in Hafizabad and Seven in Pindi Bhattian on Muharram 8, Fourteen in Hafizabad and 13 in Pindi Bhattian on Muharram 9 while 18 tazia processions would be taken out each in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian on Ashura-i-Muharram.

Moreover, all the entry points en route all the processions and majalis are being sealed and walk through gates are being installed at all the places of majalis to prevent any unpleasant incident.