At least one person was killed and 12 others, including two police officers and multiple journalists, were injured as twin blasts shook the city's Kharotabad and Khaizi Chowk areas on Thursday, rescue services said.

According to the details, a cylinder blew up inside a transport company's office, rescue services shared. As rescue officials and police reached the site of incident, another explosion occurred.

The second blast left police officers, rescue officials, and others wounded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed officials to submit a report on the incident.