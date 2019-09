Share:

LAHORE - Haider Ali Rizwan and Hasnain Ali Rizwan Thursday reached the finals of the U-14 and U-12 events of the 8th Essa Lab National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship being played at Modern Club Karachi. The finals and concluding ceremony of the championship will be held today (Friday) at 5pm which will be graced by Dr Essa Laboratories and Diagnostic Centre Director Operations Mrs. Nadia Farhan Essa as chief guest. In U-12 singles, Hasnain Ali Rizwan outclassed Samer Zaman 4-1 4-1 while Zain Ehtisham overpowered Dhuraf Das 4-0 4-1. In U-14 single semifinals, Haider Ali Rizwan defeated Husnain 4-2 rtd.

RESULTS:

U-10 SINGLE QUARTERFINAL: Samer beat Eizar 4-0, 4-0, Dhuraf Das w/o Nael Mirza. U-12 SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Hasnain Ali Rizwan beat Samer Zaman 4-1 4-1, Zain Ehtisham beat Dhuraf Das 4-0 4-1. U-14 SINGLE SEMIFINALS: Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain 4-2 rtd. U-16 SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Asher Mir beat Saim Danish 6-1 6-1. U-16 SINGLES SECOND ROUND: Mahatir Muhammad beat Baqir Ali 6-3 6-3

U-18 QUARTERFINAL: Osama Khan beat Ghufran Faiz 6-3 7-5. U-16 DOUBLES SEMIFINAL: Taha/Asher beat Hasnain/Kashan 6-0 6-1. U-14 DOUBLES 1ST ROUND: Abdullah Aftab/Imran beat Abdul Nafay/Moosa Faisal 4-1 5-3. LADIES DOUBLES 1ST ROUND: Marium/Natalia beat Ayesha/Noor Munir 6-0 6-3. MEN’S SINGLES 2ND ROUND: Yasir Khan beat Houd Azhar 6-1 6-2, Ahsan Siddiq beat Bilal Soomro 6-4 6-3, Farhan Altaf beat Ameer 6-0 6-0. MEN’S SINGLES QUARTERFINALS: Farhan Altaf beat M Ali 3-2 rtd.