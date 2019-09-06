Share:

PESHAWAR - A lady health worker was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown attackers near Pishtakhara Chowk on Ring Road in the limits of the provincial metropolis Thursday morning.

According to Pishtakhara Police Station, two unknown persons riding a bike near Ring Road opened indiscriminate firing on a passenger van, killing on the spot a 38-year-old lady health worker identified as Shazia.

The police said that rest of the passengers remained unhurt during the firing incident. It has also been learnt that Shazia was working as a lady health worker with a private health facility.

The local police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body for medico legal formalities. The police have registered a case against unknown assailants and started search operation to nab the culprit involved. Police officials said that they were investigating the case from different angles to find out the motive of the killing.