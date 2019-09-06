Share:

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has expressed concern over prevailing human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed support for protection of rights of Kashmiri people.

He expressed the sentiments during his conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who apprised him of blatant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said life remains paralyzed in occupied Kashmir due to continuation of curfew there over the last one month.

The Foreign Minister said Indian unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir have endangered the regional peace and security.

He said millions of innocent and armless Kashmiri people are looking towards the international community especially the Muslim world to get the Indian atrocities stopped.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their joint efforts and maintain contacts for regional peace.