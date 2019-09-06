Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has assured him of his party’s support for the Islamabad lockdown.

Talking to media at his residence here, Fazl revealed that the message of Nawaz Sharif was delivered by his son-in-law Safdar.

Maulana Fazl further said that all his party’s leadership on district and provincial level were doing their given homework saying that the common masses responded them very positively.

Lashing out at the incumbent government, the JUI-F chief claimed that many people were given the clean chit through a proper ordinance which was not acceptable to them.

Following consensus with other likeminded leaders of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Fazl summoned a meeting of newly constituted committees for Islamabad lockdown wherein he briefed them about their duties and responsibilities for upcoming lockdown.

The committees were finalized after JUI-F chief called on the chief of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Hadees, Senator Sajid Mir and Owais Noorani at his residence here.

Fazl directed all the committees to start their homework on immediate basis.

Talking to The Nation, a close aide of Fazl said that it was their final decision to go for Islamabad lockdown.

He apprehended that the government may arrest the JUI-F leadership but they are determined to hold the long march.