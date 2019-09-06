Share:

SIALKOT - The armed forces of Pakistan wrote the un­matchable history of courage and bravery during the September 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The world history also felt proud on armed forces and people of Pakistan which defeated an invading enemy which was five times bigger in size than Pakistan’s.

In September 1965, the invading Indian war planes badly bombed the civilian pop­ulation in Sialkot during the 17 days-long war, which left the dozens of the innocent people of Sialkot martyred, as they became victims of Indian bombing. However, the spirit of loyalty, national defence and cour­age of Sialkot people became higher with the passing days of Indian bombing. The people from the surrounding of Sialkot in­cluding Daska, Sambrial, Chawinda and Chobara had migrated to the land of Sialkot and they came on the frontlines to save the Sialkot shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan. The sky was jolted with the high slogans “Naara Takbeer, Allah Hu Akbar” by the thousands of the people of Sialkot including women, children, young­sters and the old men as well.

The people of Sialkot and Chawinda showed their marvelous hospitality to the people migrating to Sialkot city from the Sialkot border villages, by sheltering them into their houses, leaving no service to host them and gave them splendid hospitality by offering them everything. During this his­tory making time, the people of Sialkot and Chawinda stood united and they raised a slogan “Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga” with the pledges to sacrifice even their lives to de­fend their Sialkot. The Pakistan government had officially recognized slogan “Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga” and it had conferred upon the great Hilal-e-Istaqlal Award to Sialkot on May 07, 1967 for the high spirits of brav­ery, courage and loyalty proved by the peo­ple of Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. This Award was the fruit of the sacrifices of the armed forces f Pakistan and people of Sialkot who defended the Motherland near Sialkot by sacrificing their lives as well.

The history reveals that the brave people of Sialkot and Chawinda while battling shoul­der to shoulder with the armed forces of Pak­istan, had repulsed the biggest ever attack of cunning and invading Indian army with 600 tanks at Chawinda while laying down under these tanks after tying the bombs with their bodies, as these sons of soil of Sialkot sacri­ficed their lives to repulse this major Indian army attack during the Indo-Pak War on Sep­tember 06, 1965. Pak Army’s brave soldiers and people of Sialkot and Chawinda made Chawinda and surrounding areas as the big­gest graveyard of Indian tanks by saving the dear Motherland form the invading enemy, as the Chawinda was echoed with the loud sounds of “Allah-Hu-Akbar” on that time.