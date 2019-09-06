Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Thursday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as part of the ongoing visit by the Arab envoys.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region and assured of their full support to resolve the situation created by India’s unilateral steps in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing the foreign ministers, the Army Chief said Pakistan is proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with KSA and UAE.

According to the military officials, matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were also discussed in the meeting.

