Eight people have been killed on Friday as a truck loaded with gravel overturned and fell on a rickshaw in the Zafarwala tehsil of Narowal.

According to the reports, Seven of the killed were school-going children on their way to school.

Five of the children and the rickshaw driver died on the spot, while others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical conditions, rescue sources said. Three of the seven were girls; four of them were boys, rescue services said.

Police have begun their investigation and have since registered a case against the truck driver.