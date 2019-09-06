Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought reply from private schools administration and director private schools till September 25, in a case related to exorbitant fees charges.

At the outset of the hearing, the SHC bench showed its resentment over the administration of the private schools association and director private schools over failing to control over exorbitant fees being charged from the parents despite court’s orders.

The court has directed the aforesaid parties to submit their response in the case.

At the last hearing of the case on August 19, the SHC had ordered action against schools raising the fee by more than five per cent.

The ruling was passed by the Sindh High Court while hearing a contempt of court plea filed by the parents against schools raising more than 5 per cent fee despite court’s orders.

The SHC bench had said the Supreme Court had made it clear that the five per cent increase in the school fee would be implemented by June 2017.

The bench ordered schools to return extra money charged from the parents in this regard.

Apprising the court the additional advocate general had said, the government has issued notices to the schools. “Action will be initiated soon against the schools found violating the court orders.”

On Dec 13 last year, the then Chief Justice Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees while instructing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the accounts of at least two schools.

SHC adjourns bail plea of Durrani

Sindh High Court (SHC) has adjourned hearing of the bail plea of speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and others in corruption case till September 17.

Hearing of bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani, Masih- ud- Din, Gulzar, Ahmad and others has been adjourned being National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in Saudi Arabia in connection with performance of Hajj.

During the course of hearing, NAB prosecutor said that NAB team has gone to perform Hajj.

Upon it court while inquiring remarked, “Hajj operation has been completed then why did the investigation officer not come back?

NAB prosecutor replied, “Investigation officer is at Madina and he will reach Pakistan on September 14”.

Upon it court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 17.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani is in the jail in corruption case while other suspects including Masih- ud- Din , Gulzar and Ahmad have obtained interim bail.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court has put the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Mirpurkhas district on notice in a petition concerning house confinement of an individual under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday ordered the two officials to submit reply on September 11.

The petitioners Zulfiqar Halepoto and Shahid Babbur apprised the court that the social worker Wajid Laghari had been put under the house arrest for a month. The directives in that regard had been given by the Home Department, they added.