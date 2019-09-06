Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - An accountability court (AC) Thursday extended judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19, in a corruption case pertaining to Thatha Water Supply Scheme connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also adjourned hearing on Park Lane property reference till the same date due to leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in absence of AC-I judge. Accused Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court on ending of their judicial remand time.

During outset of hearing, the judge remarked that he would hear only applications connected with the case, however, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir would hear the main case after expiry of his leave period.

The court allowed the two accused to go back after marking their attendance.

Zardari’s daughter Asifa Bhutto, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, PPP’s leader Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah and others also attended the hearing.

ZARDARI LOSES COOL WITH POLICEMEN

Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday clearly lost his temper with security personnel who were escorting him and his sister Faryal Talpur out of the accountability court.

TV footage showed the PPP leader expressing anger while attempting to clear the way for his sister in a crowded court building.

With a stick in his hand, the former president of the country was seen asking policemen to step aside.

Meanwhile, an accountability court reserved its judgment on contempt of court plea filed by former present Asif Zardari seeking additional facilities in jail during his judicial remand in fake accounts references.

Zardari’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded before the judge that jail administration had committed contempt of court for not providing facilities including air conditioner and refrigerator to his client in jail. He argued that the administration was not complying court orders that’s why contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against it.

During the hearing, Asif Zardari arrived at rostrum and adopted the stance that he had been provided these facilities previously when he was in jail for four years. If it was illegal then under what law he was given this facility in the past.

Duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, asked the applicant whether he was given facilities previously in the same jail.

After hearing the arguments at large, the court reserved its judgment regarding the petition.

It may be mentioned here that the court had earlier allowed former president to get additional facilities in jail at his own expenditures.