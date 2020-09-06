Share:

LAHORE - District Sports Officer (DSO) Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel on Saturday died in his native town the other day after a brief illness. He was laid to rest in the presence of a large number of players, sports officials and administrators in his home town. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel. Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in his condolence message, said that Idrees Khan Mastikhel was a hardworking and committed officer and his valuable services for promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time. Aulakh conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.