Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer has stated that federal government has allocated 62 percent while Sindh government 38 percent funds for development of Karachi.

He was addressing a press conference along with Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi and Minister for Information

Technology, Ameen ul Haq in Karachi on Sunday. Asad Umer said the federal government has always been ready to work with Sindh government for development of the province, including Karachi. He said there is a need to work together for development of Karachi beyond politics.