Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed outrage over the officials on the poor sanitary situation in a number of places across the province.

Usman Buzdar, while chairing a high-level meeting on Sunday over Punjab local bodies, said that the fact that local body officials weren’t moved in spite of all the filth in their areas was displeasing. He remarked that they don’t deserve to hold the posts if they are not willing to do the needful, referring to those officials.

Buzdar advised officials to avoid lapses in redressing grievances of the people. He said the Local Government funds have been resumed now and asserted that the provincial government was preparing for local body elections. “The development work on the grassroots level will be felt by people on their doorsteps.”

The meeting further discussed the imminent polls for the local bodies, ensuring smooth polling process, among other things.