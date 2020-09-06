Share:

QUETTA - Journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Tehsil Turbat area of Balochistan on Saturday. According to police sources, an unidentified man brought Shaheena Shaheen to district headquarters hospital in injured condition where she succumbed to her injuries during the initial treatment. The hospital source said that the deceased had received two bullets. The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far. The deceased was a morning show host at Pakistan Television (PTV) Bolan and was also the editor of Balochi magazine Dozgohor. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.