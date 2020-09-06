Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that people who are committed to the cause of social well being and welfare of needy must be supported and encouraged to be persistent in their noble cause.

He said that differently able persons had all the potentials to be part of this society and for this they needed support and positive environment. He expressed these views while addressing the special ceremony organized by KORT for differently able persons at National Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine on Saturday.

The Speaker said that focusing social welfare efforts was a prerequisite for socioeconomic development of the country. He said that the people who were supporting and administering social welfare projects would be rewarded in both worlds. He said that all these people should be patronized at public and private level.

The Speaker said that he was bestowed with a special child and he felt lucky and blessed to serve her. He said it was a blessing to serve and spend life in the cause of others as it was the only way to make this society a model of welfare and progress for all.

He appreciated the services of Ch.Akhtar who was striving hard to sustain the cause of supporting differently able persons. He said that as custodian of parliament he would continue to support and encourage such efforts and services.

He also informed that establishment of Model schools for the physically challenged persons was being seriously considered at highest level. Later he distributed wheel chairs to the physically challenged persons.