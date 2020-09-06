Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to appoint secretary Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department, Dr Iftikhar Shallwani, to the post of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

According to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, a notification announcing Shallwani’s appointment to the post will be issued soon. Shallwani is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and has served as secretary of the health and law departments of the Sindh government. Besides being the former commissioner of Karachi, Shallwani has also served as additional secretary in the federal Ministry of Industries and Production. Shallwani hails from the Hyderabad district where he sought his earlier education from before securing his MBBS from Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro. In 1993, he passed his civil service examinations and joined the District Management Group.