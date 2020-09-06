Share:

KARACHI - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday visited the rain-affected areas of the city, including parts of Surjani Town.

Talking to journalists during his stopovers at Yousuf and Abdul Rahim goths, Bismillah Town and Surjani sector 4-B, he said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) played havoc with the city.

“Even Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the last two years since it has taken office has done nothing for the betterment of city, “ he added.

He regretted that despite the fact that the meteorological department had warned of heavy rains and urban flooding, the Sindh government did not even bother to prepare itself for the situation.

“Even 12 days after rains, the administration has failed to drain out water from different areas of the city and provide any sort of relief to the people,” the JI chief flayed. “This is a sheer proof of negligence on the part of Sindh government, which cost Karachi and Sindh dearly,” he deplored.

He accused both the federal and Sindh governments of only making hollow promises with the people of Karachi.

Siraj suggested formation of a committee, representative of all the stakeholders, for holding local bodies’ elections after holding transparent census and carrying out delimitation within three months.

He also asked the government for the forensic audit of Karachi Electric (K-Electric) after taking it over besides ensuring refund of the money the power utility had charged from consumers in excess.

He said that masses were asking the government when their civic problems would come to an end.

Warning of popular resistance in case rulers failed to deliver, JI chief said the party would continue to raise voice for the rights of people.

He reminded that during and after the rains, JI and Alkhidmat workers provided food and other relief items to the affectees.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, on the occasion, stressed the need for taking concrete steps by the government to provide relief to people, adding the latter would not be impressed by political parties’ point scoring now.

JI Sindh Naib Ameer Mumtaz Hussain Sehto, JI Karachi Naib Ameer Muslim Pervaiz, Deputy Secretary Abdul Razziq Khan, Ameer district North Muhammad Yousuf, Secretary Information Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.