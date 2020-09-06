Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to stay in London till completion of treatment and return home only after getting a go ahead from doctors.

Addressing a press conference, after a consultative meeting at PML-N Secretariat Model Town on Saturday, party’s secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif was facing serious life-threatening diseases when he was allowed to go abroad for his treatment. “He (Nawaz) is an asset not only for the party but also millions of workers and the nation. We are not ready to take any risk”, he said.

Flanked by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah and others, Ahsan Iqbal said that there was a delay in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the legal team would apprise the court about heath conditions of the ex PM and the treatment plan. He said that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country as soon as his health conditions turn stable.

“The PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif”, he said. He accused the present regime of doing politics on the health conditions of Nawaz Sharif, like it did when Kalsoom Nawaz was on her death bed. He hoped that the court would consider the health issues of Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan said that the PTI-led government’s incompetence had become a disaster for the nation, as the country’s economy had plunged.

Criticising the PTI government, he said that the incumbent government had been exposed completely over its tall claims of 10 million jobs and five million houses. They first talked about an economy based on poultry and now they were suggesting cannabis-based economy and in future they might consider poppy cultivation, he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the party had held consultations on the health conditions of Nawaz Sharif and it was unanimously decided that the party supremo should return to the country after his treatment.

To a query, he said resignation of Asim Saleem Bajwa is PTI’s issue.

Answering another question, he said no decision has so far been taken about participation of Maryam Nawaz in the APC.

Rana Sanauulah said that those, who had not come into power constitutionally, could not complete their constitutional term.

Rana Sanauulah said that those, who had not come into power constitutionally, could not complete their constitutional term.

Advising Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to concentrate on his ministry, he said no practical work had been started on Karachi circular railway as yet.