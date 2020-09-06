Share:

A wildfire has spread over 500 acres in San Diego County, threatening local communities, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"ValleyFire off of Japatul Road and Carveacre Road, Southeast of Alpine in San Diego County is 1500 acres", the Departemnt said in a Twitter update on Saturday.

The Department said on Twitter earlier on Saturday that the fire had spread over 500 acres.

"ValleyFire off of Japatul Road and Carveacre Road, Southeast of Alpine in San Diego County is 500 acres", it said.

According to a Saturday update from Cal Fire, nearly 12,500 firefighters continue to battle 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Over 10,500 people remain evacuated.

Since 15 August, California has seen over 900 wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At least 8 people have died because of the fires and nearly 3,300 structures have been destroyed.

US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on 22 August.

Two active wildfires in California, the SCU Lightning Complex, and the LNU Lightning Complex have become the second and third largest wildfire incidents in state history, respectively, according to the Department records.