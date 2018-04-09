Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The non-custom paid (NCP) cars smugglers have connived with the black sheep of Border Military Police (BMP) DG Khan and social media networks.

These black sheep including high profile officers provide safe travelling to smugglers in tribal area of DG Khan toward Punjab. However, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Unit, customs authorities, BMP and Punjab police have turned a blind eye to the irregularity which causing a hefty loss to national exchequer daily basis. For years, a new trend of selling of smuggled vehicles has risen up at social media particularly on Facebook and WhatsaAPP. The traffickers offer to purchase the precious and costly cars and provide the facility of home delivery. On Facebook, numerous pages namely “Chaman non-customs cars”, “Quetta Chaman Non-Customs Paid Cars & Bikes”, ”Non-Customs Paid Kabli Cars Chaman”, “Non Custom Paid Cars Quetta” and many other countless pages with contact numbers have become hub for smuggled vehicles, and these vehicles are being sold at throwaway prices to thousands of customers under authorities’ nose.

Astonishing, the smugglers give surety to the customers on social medial without any fear of law, to deliver vehicles at their desired places in the country by charging an additional cost. The smugglers are selling Toyota Camry in just Rs0.5 million, Land Cruiser ZX for Rs2.8 million and Surf 2700cc for Rs0.35 million. The smugglers mostly use WhatsApp to approach the customers.

“This business is enjoying full peak nowadays and no authority is interested in putting a ban on it, tracking them by putting penalties and taking strict actions. In fact it is complete failure of all concerned departments. The Customs intelligence and FIA cybercrime wing have the technology and power to trace these traffickers but to avail,” said police sources.

He said last month in March, in a meeting of the subcommittee on law and order of the provincial cabinet, a special report prepared by an intelligence agency on the vehicles smuggling to Punjab through DG Khan was discussed. Vehicles are smuggled to Punjab through unconventional and non-traditional tribal area routes of Dera Ghazi Khan.

After meeting, The Punjab government had directed the customs authorities and police to chalk out a joint mechanism to check smuggling of vehicles into the province through the district of Dera Ghazi Khan.

“All these efforts would be wasted, because due to apathy of BMP administration many corrupt officials who are involved in smuggling and facilitating smugglers, namely Naib Defadar BMP Habibullah Leghari, RamzanBuzdar, Sawar (constables), Dost Muhammad, Ghulam Mustafa, FerdousSarwar, NabiBakhshBuzdar, Anwar and SHO Rakhi Gauj Liaqat Leghari are still posted on these routes,” they said.