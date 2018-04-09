Share:

KARACHI - Different political parties Friday staged protest demos at various key points of the city to condemn brutalities of the Indian army in the held valley of Kashmiri.

The demos were staged by Jamaat e Islami (JI), Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan People Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Besides political parties various other organisations also held rallies in different parts of the city to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

The protesters showed their sympathy to the miserable Kashmiri brethren. They expressed anger against the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces involved in a systematic genocide of the Kashmiri civilians. They regretted that recently dozens of the Kashmiri youth have been gunned down by the occupation army and hundreds wounded in the continuing atrocities over the people of the occupied valley. Furthermore, gatherings were also seen outside the mosques after the Friday prayers to condemn the oppressions against the innocent Kashmiris.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter held demonstration at 50 points of the city. JI Districts leaders led the demonstration and protested against the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against India. They also set Indian flags on fire and raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris. They participants of the demos were of the views that struggle towards the independence of the Kashmir is pacing up while Indian armed forces despite of their cruelty has failed to crush the voice of unarmed Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of the demo at Bait-ul-Mukaram Masjid University road JI Leader Asad Ullah Bhutto said brutal crackdown by Indian armed forces on the people of Kashmir was deplorable however the Pakistani nation stand by the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination. Kashmir was incomplete agenda of partition of subcontinent, said Bhutto and demanded United Nations and other international forums take notice of glaring violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He further said that people of Kashmir were eyeing towards the Pakistan to its role in the independence of Indian held valley but the rulers of the country doesn’t seems serious and appeared to be in a compromising position.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion. They regretted silence of the international community over violation of human rights in Kashmir, Syria, Palestine and Afghanistan.

India should be declared international terrorists as Indian army in the recent action had brutally murder more than twenty innocent citizens, said Milli Muslim League (MML) Karachi leader Dr Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi while addressing a public gathering at Khudadad Chowrangi Karachi. He said that since decades people of Kashmir were asking for the right to self-determination while the Indian army was putting all efforts to suppress Kashmir‘s cause. India had set a new example of the barbarism in the recent brutalities and wants to silence the voice of the Kashmiris by suspending communication services, especially internet in the held valley, said Muzamil expressing grief over the silence to international media on Kashmir issue.

Other party leaders including JUP Haleem Ghori, Qazi Ahmed Noorani, JUI-S Hafiz Ahmed Ali and other during their speeches demanded the United Nation to intervene in the matter.

Furthermore, the activists of the Unity and Peace Forum of Pakistan (UPFP) held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the aggression of India on Kashmir people. UPFP president Zafar Maqsood said that Indian occupation forces were committing war crimes in the held valley. He said that Pakistani nation will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Separately, Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) took out a rally from the Sindh governor house that marched to the KPC in solidarity of Kashmiri people. Score of the people including civil society members and students participated in the rally. The rally participants, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against the human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in the held Kashmir.

The participants urged the Pakistani government to call an international conference to resolve the issue. They also asked the government to mark this day as a ‘black day’.

Moreover, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day at the University campus. On this occasion Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Afzal Haque, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Engineering Prof Dr Talat Altaf, Dean Basic and Applied Sciences Prof Dr Syed Jawaid H Rizvi, faculty and staff members along with large number of students condemned the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian army in held valley of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the recent brutalities against innocent Kashmiris set a new example of Indian barbarism. India wants to suppress Kashmiris who are asking for the right to self-determination. Pakistan strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the trigger-happy Indian army on helpless and unarmed Kashmiris.

He underscored that such reprehensible Indian attempts aimed at silencing the voice of the Kashmiris would never succeed. Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri Muslims in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. People of Pakistan are united on the Kashmir issue and would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

FARRAZ ISRAR