PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Friday imposed heavy fine on Saqib Banaspati Ghee Mill, Peshawar and Kaghan Bakers over unhygienic conditions.

On the special directives of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Director General Riaz Mahsud, special teams deployed across the province, which carried out raids against the unhygienic and adulterated food items and outlets.

Assistant Director Muhammad Abbas charged Saqib Banaspati in Hayatabad Industrial Zone over unhygienic conditions and poor production system. The official said that rest of the industries would also be inspected for hygiene and food safety standards. Similarly, a special team led by Assistant Director Asad Ali checked a bakery and marriage hall in Peshawar and imposed a fine of 75,000 over having unhygienic conditions and violation of the food safety standards.

Meanwhile, in Abbottabad District Deputy Director Adeel Numan recovered 200,000 rupees from Kaghan Bakers.

The bakers were earlier charged over use of non-grad food colours and unhygienic conditions. Similarly, Frontier Medical and Dental College Abbottabad was also imposed a fine of rupees Rs150,000 over violating food safety standards.