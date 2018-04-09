Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has authorised several inquiries against employees of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, the TESCO, the Municipal Corporation Peshawar, and the C&W and the local government departments of Lower Dir District for corruption and corrupt practices.

The inquiries authorised in the Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of the NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chaired by Farmanullah Khan, director-general NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers, and other concerned officers.

The board authorised an inquiry against employees of the Pesco for misappropriation of millions of rupees under the US Aid Programme for implementation of online system for accounts, billing, electricity data etc.

The board also authorised inquiry against employees of the Municipal Corporation (Settlement) Department Peshawar for illegally occupied Auqaf Department property and constructed plaza. Similarly, the board authorised inquiry against Abdul Sattar (private person) for illegally-occupied Evacuee Trust Property Board land through forged permanent transfer orders.

The board authorised inquiry against employees of the C&W and the LG&RDD Departments, District Lower Dir and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority.

The subject are alleged to have executed Rs420 million worth different developmental schemes that is street pavement, installation of transformers, water pumps and construction of roads for Union Council Shahi Khel, Tehsil Timergara during by-election for tehsil councillor seat without tendering process in the gross violation of rules.

The board also authorised inquiry against officials of the Fata Irrigation Department, Tank regarding corruption and corrupt practice and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The board authorised inquiry against officers/officials of the Tesco regarding corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have facilitated five steel factories situated at the Khyber Agency to use direct connection of electricity from Grid Station at Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The board authorised inquiry against Shah Nawaz Khan, credit officer NBP main branch Mardan regarding corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority. The subject is alleged to have embezzled millions of rupees from scores of accounts.

The board also authorised inquiry against employees of the Forest Department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have illegally-issued transit permits to timber transportation.

Besides these the board approved filling of reference against accused Dildar Muhammad Danish, ex-deputy commissioner Shangla, accused Muhammad Mansoor Haider TMO Tehsil Purn, accused Imdadullah TOI, accused Raja Usman Ali Tehsil Nazim Puran, Muhammad Hanif Contractor and Yousaf Khan, senior clerk.

They embezzled funds Rs118.9 million allocated for rehabilitation of infrastructure of flood damages in Shangla District in the year 2016.

Besides, the NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa authorities initiated inquiry against Chinar Gul Alias Hamza, Sheikh Yaseen Town, Mardan who in the garb of fake housing societies cheated public at large worth millions of rupees.

As per details, the accused Chinar Gul alias Hamza, Sheikh Yaseen Town, Mardan, lured general public on the pretext of fake residential plots, houses, shops and commercial plaza on the basis of different ratio of profit and loss.

The said housing society and other plazas were being managed by a partnership firm namely Rifha and Zohaib associates.

The accused persons after lapse of years did not allot the residential plots, houses, shops and commercial plaza to any of the affectees nor the invested money was returned.

It merits mentioning here that, another inquiry against the accused persons pertaining to cheating public at large in Sheikh Yaseen Town, Peshawar is already under process at the NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Affectees are advised to approach office of the director general, National Accountability Bureau, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block – III, Phase – V, Hayatabad Peshawar for registering their claims during office hours up to 20th April, 2017.